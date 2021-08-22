Alaya F joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'

Mumbai :

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh of ''Veere Di Wedding'' fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.





The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture with a clapboard, announcing the news.





''Ready for 'Freddy!' So happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!'' she captioned the post.





Aaryan, 30, also shared a picture of Alaya cutting a cake and wrote, ''Welcome @AlayaF___ From Freddy.'' Alaya had made her debut with the 2020 comedy ''Jawaani Jaaneman'', co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Last month, the actor started shooting for the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller ''U-Turn'', also backed by Kapoor.





Besides ''Freddy'', which went on floors earlier this month, Aaryan will be seen in Ram Madhvani-directed action-thriller ''Dhamaka'', Anees Bazmee's horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', action-drama ''Captain India'', to be helmed by Hansal Mehta and a romantic-musical with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.