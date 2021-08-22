R Madhavan calls himself a 'blessed father', pens heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on birthday

Mumbai :

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you're able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I'm a blessed father."





Alongside the praises, Madhavan uploaded a picture of him sharing smiles with his son. In the image, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series 'Decoupled' and movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.