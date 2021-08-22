Top technicians join forces for Kasada Thapara

Chennai :

Director Chimbu Devan’s upcoming directorial Kasada Thapara has brought the top technicians and actors of the Tamil industry together. The six-episode film as Chimbu Devan calls it has actors Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Harish Kalyan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Premgi Amaren, Janani, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Venkat Prabhu among others.



Six leading music directors and six leading cinematographers have composed music and operated the camera respectively. “I was on a break before my next film could go on floors. Venkat and I were discussing an idea and he was excited about it and told me he would produce it under his banner Black Ticket Company. Then as the idea progressed, Yuvan, Santhosh Narayanan, Praveen KL, Balu, Sean Roldan, Kathi and RD Rajasekhar among others said that they would love to be a part of this as well. So, it became a discussion among a group of friends who are family and that is how Kasada Thapara kickstarted. Now, we needed to bring them in one frame, which is how the photo shoot happened as well,” Chimbu Devan told DT Next.





Though there are six stories, the director says that it cannot be termed as an anthology. “Kasada Thapara is one film with six different episodes. It is a hyperlink movie. One film has a connection with another, which is why I had to direct all six of them. Moreover, to keep the continuity intact, I had to brief all the technicians about the other episodes, which is an exciting process,” he added. Chimbu Devan also told us the downside of it and quipped,





“As the chemistry got better, we would finish shooting for an episode and start another with another new set of technicians and cast.” The tagline of Kasada Thapara is Tales of South Madras. When asked if this could be one of the fewer narratives in south Madras’ perspective, he replied, “South Madras too has fishing hamlets and another exciting lifestyle that north Madras has. It has a diverse lifestyle and you could see people from all walks of life that extends till Kovalam and even beyond that. It is about how people from all walks of life come together,” he concluded.