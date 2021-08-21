On his b'day eve, name of next Chiranjeevi film announced

Hyderabad :

It is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie 'Lucifer', which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.





The film's first poster was also revealed along with the title. In the poster you can see the silhouette of a man dressed in formals and a hat. Directed by the award-winning Mohan Raja, who's better known for his Tamil films, 'Godfather' went into production recently.





Details of the film are still under wraps. Raja has also written the screenplay. Its music is being composed by Thaman.



