Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' to arrive in cinemas in December 2022

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by ''Queen'' helmer by Vikas Bahl.





The film features Shroff's ''Heropanti'' co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead. ''#Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,'' Shroff tweeted. The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.