Actress Chitra passes away at 56 in Chennai

Malayalam actress Chitra passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 56. According to media reports, Chitra suffered a heart attack.

Photo of Chitra from one of her films

Chitra, who played prominent roles in more than 100 films in multiple languages, was also a popular face on Tamil television.



Chitra is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and their daughter Mahalakshmi.