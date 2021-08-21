Actress Chitra passes away at 56 in Chennai

Malayalam actress Chitra passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 56. According to media reports, Chitra suffered a heart attack.
Chennai: Malayalam actress Chitra passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday. She was 56. According to media reports, Chitra suffered a heart attack.
Chitra, who played prominent roles in more than 100 films in multiple languages, was also a popular face on Tamil television.
Chitra is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and their daughter Mahalakshmi.
Chitra, who played prominent roles in more than 100 films in multiple languages, was also a popular face on Tamil television.
Chitra is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and their daughter Mahalakshmi.
Conversations