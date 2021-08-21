Chiyaan 60 titled Mahaan, look video takes internet by storm

Chennai :

The video trended nationally within few minutes of its release. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj the film is titled Mahaan. The first look video has Vikram riding a bike with goddess Kali’s hands attached to the pillion and Yama’s horns as well.





This subtly gives us an outline of Vikram’s character in the film that will probably have both positive and negative shades to it. The title video also has Santhosh Narayanan’s folk BGM and takes place in the backdrop of a village festival on the outskirts of Chennai.





Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the team recently wrapped up the shoot of the film. Mahaan is also the first film that will have Vikram and Dhruv sharing the screen space. Simran, Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan play pivotal roles in this action-packed drama. Shreyaas Krishna has operated the camera while Vivek Harshan is in charge of the cuts.