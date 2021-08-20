Period portions in Soorpanagai will thrill the audience: Caarthick Raju

Chennai :

In the poster, a bespectacled Regina is seen studying skeleton remains. “Regina plays an archaeologist in Soorpanagai where she would be investigating a case in a quicksand and digs up a skeleton. The story unfolds in the very first scene. She will not only be seen in a never-seen-before look on the film but also in a story that hasn’t been explored much before. It is a thriller film that will also have some horror elements in it,” the director of the film Caarthick Raju told DT Next.





The film that was recently wrapped up was shot in various locations across Tamil Nadu, “We shot for the film in Courtallam, Chennai, Acchan Kovil and Sengottai. The post-production work is taking place in full swing and we will complete it in three weeks,” he added. Caarthick also said that the film has CG portions of upto 30 minutes. “It has period portions in it that will enthrall the audience. As there are different cast in Tamil and Telugu versions we have been doing things twice,” he said. Produced by Apple Tree Studios, Sam CS has composed the music and Gokul Benoy has operated the camera.