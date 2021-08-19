Shiv Sathish, Deepika elated as 'Chithiram Pesuthadi' set to hit century

Chennai :

Actors Shiv Sathish and Deepika are elated and full of gratitude, as their fiction Tamil show 'Chithiram Pesuthadi' will complete 100 episodes on Thursday.





The lead actors of the show are grateful for the support the audience has given them so far.





The show's story shatters the stereotypes against gender roles and it is now set to achieve its first milestone.





Deepika, who plays the lead role of Thangamayil in the show, tells IANS: "Thangamayil is my dream role and is very close to my heart. She is strong and fierce in pursuing her ambition, but equally soft-hearted when it comes to her family. I am extremely proud to portray such a powerful character."





The show has been quite popular among the viewers.





"I can't thank our fans enough for the immense support they've been showing since the launch of the show. I will work hard to keep up their expectations by giving my best," Deepika says.





The show is viewed as an ode to the strong women of the 80s and 90s, both in the reel world and the real world.





Equally thrilled and overwhelmed, Shiv says: "More than anything, I have learnt a lot from this whole experience, starting from acting to the technical side. The crew is very friendly, and we have a lot of fun while shooting. Even during breaks we never sit apart or eat separately. We would like to thank our viewers and fans for helping us come this far and we hope to continue receiving their support as we continue to entertain them with a new twist in the plot in the 100th episode."





'Chithiram Pesuthadi' airs in Zee Tamil.