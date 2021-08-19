Ponniyin Selvan team heads to Orccha for next schedule

Mani Ratnam, who recently completed shooting for a schedule of Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad has now left for the palace city Orccha.
Chennai: The team will shoot for 10 days in several locations across Madhya Pradesh with Gwalior being one among them. After this, we hear that there will be a schedule in Chennai before it is a wrap for both parts of the magnum opus.
Actor Prakash Raj and actor Karthi landed in Gwalior along with director Mani Ratnam on Wednesday. Prakash Raj posted a picture with Mani Ratnam and Karthi at the airport, “Back to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan ..” (sic).
The film has a star ensemble of Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu Ganesan, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram among others.
Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, AR Rahman is composing the music while Ravi Varman is operating the camera.
