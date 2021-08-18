CV Kumar’s Kottravai teaser clocks 2.5 mn views

Chennai :

As of now, the teaser has gone on to clock over 2.5 million views. “I have been following the comments and they have been positive. I am glad that people have accepted the first impression of the film warmly,” he told DT Next. Produced by his own banner Thirukumaran Entertainment which previously made critically-acclaimed films like Pizza, Soodhu Kavvum and Thegidi, he said, “The audience believes that my directorial will be as good as my production ventures and I won’t let them down. They watched my debut directorial Maayavan several times this lockdown, which raised the expectation levels for Kottravai. I hope I have made a film that will satisfy their expectations,” he added.





CV Kumar has also started shooting for the second part of the film. “It has a major war sequence, for which we have erected huge sets at a studio in Chennai. The first part will be a theatrical release and will hit the screens in a few weeks from now,” he concluded.