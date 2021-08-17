Vikrant Massey Unveils First Look Of 'forensic'

Minutes after Vikrant posted the picture, his Instagram was flooded with comments from his industry friends.
Mumbai:
Actor Vikrant Massey has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Forensic'.
The actor took to Instagram and revealed the first look on Monday. He wrote, "Here is Johnny Khanna staring right back at you."
In the picture, Vikrant is seen dressed in a blue jacket, blue denim, and canvas shoes. He is seen sitting on a Harley Davidson bike.
Minutes after Vikrant posted the picture, his Instagram was flooded with comments from his industry friends.
Conversations