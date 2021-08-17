Popular VJ And Actor Anandha Kannan Passes Away Due To Cancer

Chennai :

Popular VJ and actor Anandha Kannan passed away in Trichy, due to Bile Duct Cancer. His sudden demise has come as a shocker to many in Film industry.





Anandha Kannan began his career as VJ in a local channel in Singapore. He later switched over to Chennai to anchor shows in a Popular Channel. He has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, Mullum Malarum, Adhisaya Ulagam and also a cameo in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja.





His colleagues and many others from the film industry have expressed their shock and condolence messages to his family.

With profound sadness, I convey the passing away of our friend Anandha Kannan.

His contribution in building the brand “naturals” is immeasurable.

Personally he is like a brother born to another mother.

We will miss him for life.

AK is rare combo of style, work ethic & integrity pic.twitter.com/u22H1FVFHp — CK Kumaravel (@ckknaturals) August 17, 2021

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021



