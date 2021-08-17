Popular VJ And Actor Anandha Kannan Passes Away Due To Cancer

VJ Anandha Kannan, who was getting treated in a private hospital in Trichy for Bile Duct Cancer, passed away yesterday. He was 48.
With profound sadness, I convey the passing away of our friend Anandha Kannan.— CK Kumaravel (@ckknaturals) August 17, 2021
His contribution in building the brand “naturals” is immeasurable.
Personally he is like a brother born to another mother.
We will miss him for life.
AK is rare combo of style, work ethic & integrity pic.twitter.com/u22H1FVFHp
A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021
