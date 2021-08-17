Tue, Aug 17, 2021

Popular VJ And Actor Anandha Kannan Passes Away Due To Cancer

VJ Anandha Kannan, who was getting treated in a private hospital in Trichy for Bile Duct Cancer, passed away yesterday. He was 48.

Source: Twitter; VJ Anandha Kannan
Chennai:
Popular VJ and actor Anandha Kannan passed away in Trichy, due to Bile Duct Cancer. His sudden demise has come as a shocker to many in Film industry.

Anandha Kannan began his career as VJ in a local channel in Singapore. He later switched over to Chennai to anchor shows in a Popular Channel. He has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, Mullum Malarum, Adhisaya Ulagam and also a cameo in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja.

His colleagues and many others from the film industry have expressed their shock and condolence messages to his family.

