A new Tamil movie based on trained archakas in TN

Chennai :

The latest is that a Tamil film titled Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam that will discuss the ideologies of this law. “We made the film even before the lockdown and has gone on to become relevant after the state government initiated the process last week. It is a movie that won’t look biased. It discusses both the pros and cons of this process,” director Prabhu Jeyaram told DT Next. The team also released the first look poster on Monday. “RS Karthik plays the lead role in Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam. His character revolves around a few real-life incidents. For this script, I went to Madurai and met Maraisamy who was the first non-Brahmin to be appointed the priest. He was appointed the archaka in a small temple. I asked him about his experiences and weaved a story around it,” added Prabhu. Produced by Passion Studios Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, the film is set for a release soon.