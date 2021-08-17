Tue, Aug 17, 2021

Sasikumar’s next is directed by Sathya Siva

Published: Aug 17,202107:43 AM

Actor-director Sasikumar’s next has been directed by Sathya Siva of Kazhugu fame.

Sasikumar (File Photo)
The untitled project has Kannada actress Haripriya as the female lead. Vikranth, who was last seen in Bakrid plays an important role in the project. A source close to the film unit tells DT Next that the shooting took place in Pollachi and has been wrapped up. Produced by Chendur Film International, Nivas K Prasanna will compose the music for this untitled project while. Srikanth KL is on board as the editor. Raja Pattacharj will operate the camera. The title for the movie will be announced in coming days.
