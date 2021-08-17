Sasikumar’s next is directed by Sathya Siva

Chennai :

The untitled project has Kannada actress Haripriya as the female lead. Vikranth, who was last seen in Bakrid plays an important role in the project. A source close to the film unit tells DT Next that the shooting took place in Pollachi and has been wrapped up. Produced by Chendur Film International, Nivas K Prasanna will compose the music for this untitled project while. Srikanth KL is on board as the editor. Raja Pattacharj will operate the camera. The title for the movie will be announced in coming days.