OTT is a safer option in today’s scenario: Mahesh Shetty

He tells us that the stellar cast and the fabulous story made him say yes to this film. “The film unfolds an important chapter from the history that people should know and should be aware of. I think it is a story that is worth being told. Bhuj is a really important incident and this story made me attracted to it,” begins Mahesh Shetty.





When quizzed about his preparations for the film, he adds, “I am playing the role of an Airforce officer and I had to build my body accordingly. Also, we had to carry a particular body language. It was very informative for me to prep for Bhuj as I got to know so many things and I thoroughly enjoyed the process.” Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film has Ajay Devgn playing the lead role. “Ajay is a mind-blowing actor — I have grown up watching his films and have idolised him. I am so happy that I got to share the screen space with him. Seeing him do his scenes is a surreal feeling and I have enjoyed working with him. There are so many things you get to learn from Ajay and these are the lessons I will always remember and carry with me,” he says.





Bhuj: The Pride of India is released on an OTT platform and Mahesh believes that it is a safer option. “OTT is the new normal now and we will have to go with the flow. It is a safer option and will give people a chance to enjoy our film from the comfort of their homes - they can watch the film any time they want and I think it is a great thing about OTT platforms. I am glad that the film is releasing and the audience will get to watch it,” shares the actor.





Talking about his character Laxman Karnik, Mahesh reminisces, “Laxman Karnik is a man with utmost courage and love for his nation. He is courageous and at the same time, has a heart that is soft as coconut and that is what made me like this character. Laxman is Vijay’s younger brother and both the brothers are fighting the war. I feel very touched during the war scenes and my respect for the armed forces has increased to manifolds. We should remember and be grateful for their sacrifices. I felt very blessed to play a role like this and be part of a movie that celebrates the armed forces and their valour,” he concludes.