Nidhhi Agerwal felt 'different' to be on Hindi-speaking sets again

Hyderabad :

She recently starred in a Hindi music video titled 'Saath kya nibhaoge' and feels it's a good way to connect with the Hindi audience.





Nidhhi, who was last seen in Bollywood in her 2007 Hindi debut 'Munna Michael', tells IANS: "I guess it has been a while. I do get a lot of comments, messages and whenever people meet me, they say 'I know you are working in the south but we miss you in Hindi'. I guess this would be a way to connect with them again."





The track has been directed by Farah Khan Kunder and Nidhhi cannot stop gushing about the filmmaker's knowledge.





"It was a lot of fun. With Farah ma'am on sets it's always fun. Farah ma'am is so technically strong. She is such a good director and one of the most fun directors. It was very hot in Chandigarh but we managed to shoot everything pretty well and quickly. It was nice to be a part of this group and different for me to hear and be on a Hindi-speaking set after a long time."





The actress has two Telugu films lined up. One with Pawan Kalyan and another one with Ashok Galla.