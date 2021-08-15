UNESCO, Netflix partner to celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage

Chennai :

From searching how to make sweets online to themed birthday cakes, the character of the Mighty Little Bheem has authentically captured India’s culture through the adventures from cooking Pongal to flying kites in his village, since its premiere in 2019. Now, Netflix and UNESCO have announced coming together to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through the homegrown series.





Over the next year, a series of fun short videos themed ‘One Country, Incredible Diversity’ will shine a light on India’s cultural journey, including monuments, living heritage, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festivals such as Dussehra, Deepavali and Holi. UNESCO seeks to encourage the identification, protection, and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity, they announced.





The short videos to be released on UNESCO New Delhi’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages, will demonstrate how cultural history enriches people’s everyday lives by covering everything from food and traditions to languages and storytelling.