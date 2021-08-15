Nikita Dutta to participate in virtual marathon on I-Day

Chennai :

Talking about it, Nikita says, “I’m running such a long distance after January 2020. Back in January I remember when I was supposed to run the Mumbai marathon, I ended up injuring my leg because I was training for Rocket Gang at the same time, so I couldn’t run and then of course the lockdown happened.” Along with her acting skills, Nikita is also a fitness freak and her social media account is a perfect example of how fit and athletic the actress is. She keeps sharing her workout, yoga videos and pictures.





She has also been actively participating in marathons for years now. Nikita who recently recovered from COVID has been prepping for the marathon and is excited to be a part of it especially as it’ll be her first one after Covid.





Nikita adds, “Post the lockdown while shooting I also tested positive. So post that I’m trying to recover and get back. I still feel I’m not back to what I used to be before 2020 where I could easily run 21K.” The 27-year-old actress shares further, “This time I am challenging myself to what my present condition is and also I just thought it’s a great way to celebrate Independence Day. So I thought to sign up for this marathon to start the day on a fabulous note. Fingers crossed for tomorrow, because honestly I’m a bit nervous, hoping that I can pull it off.” She will be next seen on screen opposite Aditya Seal in Rocket Gang which is a dance horror-comedy.