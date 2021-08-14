Ethan Hawke credits Oscar Isaac for his entry into MCU with 'Moon Knight'

Los Angeles :

Hawke, the critically-acclaimed star of indie hits like ''Reality Bites'', ''Before'' trilogy and ''Boyhood'', will make his debut in the highly-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the show, set up at streaming service Disney Plus.





During his appearance on ''Late Night with Seth Meyers'', the 50-year-old actor shared the story of how Isaac recruited him for the series in a Brooklyn coffee shop.





''I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn. I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me. He's like, 'Hey, I really liked 'The Good Lord Bird'. I was like 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' ''He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the 'Moon Knight' with me?' I was like ... yeah! So, it happened the right way,'' Hawke told the host.





''Moon Knight'' will feature Isaac as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.





Hawke is reportedly playing antagonist in the series.





The actor was making a virtual appearance on Meyers' show from Budapest where he is currently shooting for ''Moon Knight''.





Hawke was totally in awe of ''Moon Knight'' and said the show has the ''best sets'' he has ever been on in his life. ''The costumes, the set, the production design, the cinematography... all those elements are kind of mind-boggling. So I have entered some alternate universe and it is kind of interesting,'' he added.





During their interaction, Meyers remarked that Hawke's glasses and long hair were giving him a ''vibe'' of cult leader David Koresh, known for the Waco siege of 1993 when members of his religious group Branch Davidians clashed law enforcement agents in Waco, Texas.





To this, the actor said, ''I've based my character on David Koresh. I guess it's working. You're good, Seth. Or maybe I'm not out of character yet.'' Created by Jeremy Slater, ''Moon Knight'' will have six episodes and debut on Disney Plus in 2022.