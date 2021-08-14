Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer ''Annaatthe''

Mumbai :

The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as "Siruthai", "Vedhalam" and "Viswasam".





Sun Pictures shared the news of Singh joining the cast in a post on their official Twitter handle.





"#AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of #Annaatthe @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer," the tweet read.









"Annaatthe" also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, among others.





Singh made his big screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 "Aks".





He is known for his performances in "Rakta Chaitra", "I Am", "Mom", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Gulaal", "Jannat" and "Lakshya".





Singh has also acted in films down South, including "Oxygen", "Amar Akbar Anthony" and "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru".





"Annaatthe" is reportedly scheduled to release during Diwali this year.