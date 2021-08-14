Popular Indian Music Artists To Drop NTFS Celebrating Freedom

New Delhi :

Celebrating the spirit of unity and freedom this August, renowned artists Priya Malik, Vinay Kaushal, DJ Shaan, Nehha Rajpal, Abhishek Bhaskar, among others, are set to launch non-fungible digital tokens on the WazirX NFT Marketplace. A special tribute to 75 glorious years of Indias Independence, the creations dropped by these top artists are bound by a common theme of challenging the norms, staying fearless, and breaking free.





Taking the center stage in the NFT marketplace, popular poet and writer Priya Malik have bowled the NFT marketplace over with some of her stellar creations 'Broken But Beautiful' and 'Main 2019 mein 1999 dhoond rahi hoon'. Her next NFT drop, 'Azadi', which consists of a poem, written exclusively for WazirX, will be a tribute to women and their journey towards financial freedom.





Musician Vinay Kaushal's creation 'Trapped - Moral Boxes' is one of the most talked-about NFT creations on the marketplace. His breakthrough theme to bust the stereotypes that we are often kept boxed in makes it an apt freedom day release. The three-part series consists of parallels drawn about society and greed, through music and dance. Along with the digital asset, for the first collector, Vinay Kaushal will be giving a physical copy of the album with additional perks.





Symbolizing strength and individuality, DJ Shaan minted a masterpiece called 'The Forbidden Tiger', which sold for 799 WRX, within a few hours of dropping on the platform. The reason why he chose a tiger for his creation for this occasion is special to DJ Shaan and the country. The National animal of India, the tiger symbolizes individuality, fearlessness, strength, and stealth. The music in this symbolizes the energy and strength a tiger possesses while the visual art is meant to depict the royal and fierce nature of a tiger.





Identifying this massive trend, Vice President of WazirX NFT Marketplace Vishakha Singh says: "The passion economy has presented a new way for artists to capitalize on creativity and engage with a wider community. WazirX NFT marketplace has been on a mission to create more opportunities for our South Asian native artists who inspire their community every day through their creations.





"No matter what the form, art, and tech has been uniting people for centuries. NFTs is that business solution for the passion economy. For August, we are excited to have onboard some of the most sought-after artists who will be dropping NFTs based on their personal interpretation of unity and freedom."





Since the crypto market gathered momentum in India, NFTs have been gaining traction amongst the millennials and Gen Z. NFT marketplaces are a great platform for artists to monetize their work. Because the sales of the NFT majorly depend on virality, Indian creators are gaining popularity in the international NFT market as well.





NFTs not only put the power back in the hands of the artists but are also considered a tool for artists and creators to engage with their audience and unite them with the power of art.