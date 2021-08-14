GV Prakash-Seenu Ramasamy next titled Idimuzhakkam

Chennai :

Producer Kalaimagan Mubarak, who is currently involved in the production of many projects says, “Director Seenu Ramasamy is popular for melodramas, which have been his ID card till the date. With this film, he will scale great heights in a different domain. Although the movie is an action-thriller, it will not run short of emotional quotients and will impress the audience.”





The shooting of Idimuzhakkam is proceeding with its first schedule at a brisk pace in Andipatti. Gayathrie plays the female lead in the film. NR Raghunanthan is composing music and Vairamuthu is penning lyrics. Soon after the completion of the 25-day schedule in Andipatti, the team is planning to finish the other schedules at the earliest.