Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to hit cinemas in January 2023

Mumbai :

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, was earlier scheduled to release in September 2022.





Billed as the first aerial action franchise, ''Fighter'' is a homage to the ''valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces''.





Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared the release date of the film on Twitter.





“On #RepublicDay 2023 get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise as #Fighter starring @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone arrives at the box office! #SiddharthAnand,” he wrote.





“Fighter” marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after blockbuster hits like “Bang Bang” and “War”, while it is the first alliance between the director and Padukone.