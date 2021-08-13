Goa schedule of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' begins

Panaji :

According to the film's production team, a huge set has been erected and the makers will film an action sequence under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman and also some talking parts in this schedule. The major cast of the film is participating in the shooting schedule in Goa.





A working still released by the makers show Mahesh Babu, Parasuram and Ram-Lakshman discussing about the action sequence being shot in Goa.





'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.





Music composer Thaman S.S. renders sound tracks for the film, while R. Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is art director.





'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others is scheduled for release on January 13, 2022.