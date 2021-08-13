Suriya shares video tribute to late actor Vivek

Chennai :

Suriya has worked with Vivek in multiple blockbuster movies such as 'Singam 1', 'Singam 2', 'Maattrraan' and 'Perazhagan' among many others. 'LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom' was shot before the industry lost Vivek





The video pays homage to Vivek and captures him in his trademark style -- full of laughter, quirk and witty jokes.





The video ends on an emotional note, resonating the wishes of fans all over, saying "Ungal sirippu endrum olikkattum". (May his laughter echo on forever).





'LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom' was actor Vivek's last project in the comedy reality space where he played host and referee along with noted actor Shiva and interacted closely with 10 comedy entertainers from the Tamil film industry.





'LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom', will stream on Amazon Prime Video.