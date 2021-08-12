Prabhudheva and I will continue to script success: Pa Vijay

Chennai :

“There will be other elements like horror and thriller. I gave a three-hour complete narration to PD and he liked the script. After a few tweaks the script was ready and we are going on floors soon. The film will be shot across Chennai, Kerala and a minor portion abroad,” Vijay told DT Next. Vijay has been associated with Prabhudheva since Ullam Kollai Pogudhey in 2001 as a lyricist. “I have written for his acting ventures as well as his directorials. Our understanding has gotten better with each film. We coordinate over calls and have delivered a few hit songs. I believe it is the faith that we have on each other’s work. Our success story will continue with this movie,” he added. Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead in the film and will be playing the role of a Forest Range Officer. “There will be a workshop for Mahima prior to the shoot in which she will be practising the Kanyakumari dialect. The film will be a mass entertainer with a message in it.”





When asked Pa Vijay if he would be playing a role in the film, he said, “No, this time I prefer to be behind the monitor.” San Lokesh, is in while Ganesan Sekar, is composing the music for this untitled film. Produced by K Murugan’s MS Movies Thambi Ramaiah, Devadarshini, and Arjai play important roles.