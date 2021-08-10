Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Headline Farhan Akhtar's Next Directorial

Mumbai :

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture “Jee Le Zaraa”, which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.





“#JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road,” Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Don 2”, said.





In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films – “Dil Chahta Hai” (2001), “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011), and “Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015).





“Jee Le Zaraa” is slated to be released in 2023.