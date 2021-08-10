Sanjay Leela Bhansali Collaborates With Netflix For Mega-series 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai :

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", has joined hands with streamer Netflix for his pre-Independence set series, "Heeramandi".





Described as a passion project from the director, who just completed 25 years in show business, the series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of "Heeramandi", a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.





It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the ''kothas'' which promises Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters, and soulful compositions. This piece-de-resistance will be created by the master filmmaker with an eye for detail and intense intricacies only he is capable of, the streamer said in a statement.





Bhansali, 58, called "Heeramandi" an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.





"This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world," the director said.





We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JH5cAJT0Vm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 10, 2021





Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets, and unforgettable characters.





"We congratulate him on completing 25 phenomenal years and giving masterpieces for generations to cherish. We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix. Heeramandi will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty, and harshness at the same time."





Bhansali made his directorial debut with "Khamoshi: The Musical" in 1996. His other major projects include "Black", "Guzaarish" and "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".