Yashika Anand's Hospital Pic Goes Viral, Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

Chennai :

The actor was involved in a car accident on the ECR in July in which she was injured while a friend was killed.





Yashika had broken her right leg and the hip bone in the accident and was operated on last month. She has been out of danger and recuperating in a city hospital.









A photo of her in the hospital started doing rounds on social media on Tuesday. The actor is seen resting with her right leg bandaged.









Speaking to DT Next on July 27, Yashika's father Chetan Aanand had said, "The hip and leg surgeries were successfully done. Yashika has moved from the ICU to CCU and has crossed the critical stage. She will be out of the hospital in few days — even before a couple of weeks."



