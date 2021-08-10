Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Don’ crew fined for COVID violations

Coimbatore :

Police said that the film director Cibi Chakravarthy and 30 others were booked by the Anamalai police under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) along with section 3 (Penalty) of the Epidemic Diseases Act. The crew was also imposed a fine of Rs 19,400 for violating COVID precautions.





A large number of crew members were shooting along the banks of River Aliyar near Anamalai on Sunday. As the news of the film shooting spread out, people in huge numbers from surrounding villages, too gathered to watch the shoot by flouting social distancing norms.





Acting on information, the officials of the revenue department rushed to the spot in the evening and dispersed the crowd that had gathered in violation of coronavirus regulation. Officials said that the shoot was done without taking prior permission from Anamalai Town Panchayat. The crew members were then let off with a warning.





The crackdown comes in the wake of Coimbatore witnessing a steady increase in infections and therefore, the district administration has been going about imposing a lot of curbs to keep the cases under control.