Azhagiya Kanne is a story that discusses our lives: Director

Chennai :

The film stars Dindigul Leoni’s son Sivakumar and Sanchita Shetty in lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi plays a cameo in the film as himself. “I cannot divulge much about Vijay Sethupathi’s portions in the film. However, he didn’t think twice to give the nod when I approached him for the role,” Vijayakumar told DT Next.





Talking about the film Vijayakumar added, “It is a film that talks about our lives. Each of us can relate to it. The story is set in the backdrop of Dindigul. Siva has put in his heart and soul for the film and has delivered his best. Sanchita Shetty as we know has credible performances to her name. She fits the bill for this role.” The film was shot across Dindigul and Chennai in different schedules. “It was challenging to shoot amid restrictions. The producer of this film Xavier Britto made it possible. Post COVID, Tamil cinema has changed so much that content and producers have become the hero. Only these two factors are crucial for a film’s success.” Produced by Estelle Entertainer, NR Raghunandhan is composing the music