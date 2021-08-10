CBFC orders 24 cuts for tamil film ₹ 2000

Chennai :





Rudhran explained that a scene that features Dr BR Ambedkar’s picture was asked to be cut. “ ₹ 2000 is a courtroom drama and Dr Ambedkar was the person who drafted the constitution of India. I wonder what went wrong there. I was asked if I belong to any particular political party or a movement. I am apolitical and as a creator, I would criticise any government when they enforce laws that affect the general public or farmers,” he opened up. The film features, Bharathi Krishnakumar, political analyst Ayyanathan, social activists Ovia and Thiyagu along with debutante Sharnika in important roles.

Director of the film Rudhran told DT Next, “Gautami Tadimalla and Leela Meenakshi watched the preview of the movie. Only because my film spoke against the government’s decision of demonetisation, the film had to suffer as many as 105 cuts initially.” Upon submitting the necessary documents, the panel reviewed the film again. “Despite justifying the scenes with valid reasons, the panel has still given 24 cuts. There is no freedom for creators here and the censor board is biased to an indescribable extent,” he added.