‘Narrating Prabhudheva’s life journey for an audio series is a great experience’

The 82-chapter audio series is a tell-all about his professional and personal life. Voice-over artist Thiyagu, who narrated the audiobook, is quite excited about the feedback he has been receiving. “RJ KK, the director of the series, is a good friend of mine. He got in touch with me about this project. Prabhudheva sir had shared one chapter from the book and asked to record my voice. I did the same and sent back the voice recording. I wasn’t sure if I will be roped in. But a few weeks later, sir confirmed that my voice is okay for the audiobook and also gave some suggestions,” says Thiyagu. Take It Easy Policy audiobook, that’s released on the Bynge app, touches upon several milestones and incidents of the actor’s life.





Being a perfectionist, Thiyagu did multiple voice recordings until he was confident with the output. “Prabhudheva sir has many traits — but I love his perfection, quality and timing. There are 82 chapters in the series — so, even if a listener skips one or two chapters, he/she should get the same tone throughout. Prabhudheva sir has written each chapter with a lot of affection. I have tried to convey the same feelings/emotions in my narration. The project was a great experience for me,” the freelance voice-over artist reminisces.





Thiyagu mentions that the audio series has been getting a good response. “Prabhudheva sir called and said that many listened to the audiobook and loved the way I narrated. I have also done the sound mix for the series,” he says.