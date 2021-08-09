Vadivelu forays into digital space with a comedy show

Chennai :

Sources say that the actor will turn a host for a comedy show that will stream in a leading OTT channel soon. “Producer Allu Aravind recently approached Vadivelu to act in a web show for their platform in Tamil. Vadivelu has also been in talks to foray into the OTT and he is said to have given his nod. The director and more details of the web series are not yet confirmed,” the source revealed.





Besides the web series, Vadivelu is also likely to act in Thalaivan Irukkiran and will also begin shooting for Imsai Arasan 24aam Pulikesi.