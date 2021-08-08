Bollywood actress flaunt their love for sarees on National Handloom Day

Mumbai :

Vidya Balan, who is known for her eclectic saree collection, posted a string of images on Instagram, wherein she is seen wearing a beautiful magenta saree. She even urged her followers to celebrate the magical creations of Indian weavers always.





"The beauty of silk blossoms in the handlooms. The artistry and allure of Handloom Indian Silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and every day! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and devotion towards their masterful craft," she captioned the post. Actor Chitrangada paid a special tribute to the handloom workers of Assam by posting a picture in which she is seen wearing a traditional Assamese Mekhela Chadar.









"Thank you so much @Sanjukta_Dutta_ for this beautiful saree. I am super excited to wear, a Mekhala Chador, such a special gift on this National Handloom Day," she wrote on her Instagram account. On the special occasion, author Tahira Kashyap took a stroll down memory lane and recalled wearing a saree while she was battling cancer.





"This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair. But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice led me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too," she posted on Instagram. Actor Raveena Tandon among many others also shared her love for handloom products on National Handloom Day.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.