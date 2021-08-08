Priya Prakash Varrier shoots in Russia for Love Hackers

Chennai :

Recently, the team completed their one-month of shoot schedule in Russia. Priya will be playing the role of a victim who falls prey to cybercriminals. The film also focuses on her journey of how she comes out of the situation. Director Mayank Srivastava shares about the challenges of shooting in Russia amid a pandemic and reveals the difficulties when most of the team members tested positive. He states, “It was a real challenge to shoot in Russia during the pandemic. Ninety per cent of our crew fell victim to COVID before they could travel to Russia, so we had a limited crew to shoot the movie. It was difficult to cope with the weather fluctuations, the whole schedule was thrown out of the gear with the tough weather, and the maximum shoot was done between 3 Degree Celsius to -2 Degree Celsius and language was also a barrier. “









Team at Russia





On talking about his working experience in Russia, the director adds, “It was an amazing experience to shoot in Russia. People are very friendly with Indians, many Russians asked us, “Are you Indian?” and when we said yes, they replied: “We love India”. Russians love Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.