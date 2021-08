Sunny Leone, who will be next seen in a multi-lingual film titled Shero directed by Sreejith Vijayan, has completed her portions.

Sunny Leone Chennai : The film touted as a psychological thriller is being made in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. Sunny took to social media to announce the film's wrap with a clapboard posing with director Sreejith. The first look of Shero was released on August 7.