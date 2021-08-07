Director Selvaraghavan Joins The Cast Of Thalapathi Vijay’s “Beast”

Chennai :

Director Selvaraghavan has lately been taking up acting roles after a stupendous career as a filmmaker for the past 23 years. He has now begun his shooting for the lead role in Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Saani Kaayidham’ with Actress Keerthy Suresh.





While that news itself has excited his fans, Now the latest is that he has been roped in to play a major role for the cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Starrer ‘Beast’ directed by Nelson DilipKumar.









Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has Pooja Hedge who is making her Tamil debut as the female lead. The Music & the score is to be composed by Anirudh who has already composed for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film "Master" directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it garnered him a huge fanbase for the chartbuster hits.









The film also has roped in a few more popular Malayalam actors that include Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal along with VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu providing comic relief.





The cast and the crew of the film are reported to be shooting in Chennai with all the necessary Covid-19 precautions and the film is touted to be an action-thriller with an unconventional storyline.