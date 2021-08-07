Hulu's 'The Great' season two to debut on Nov 19

Los Angeles :

The American streamer shared the news of the release during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, reported TVLine.





The series is a comedic look at the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Hulu also released a teaser for the show which sees Catherine the Great (Fanning) is waging a bloody war against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Hoult) this season.





The new season will also feature ''The Crown'' star Gillian Anderson as Joanna, the mother of Catherine the Great.





''The Great'' has been created by Tony McNamara, who also serves as executive producer. The series also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.