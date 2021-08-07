Kajal Aggarwal wraps up shooting of her film 'Uma'

Mumbai :

The film also features Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.





Talking about the film, Kajal said, "I've had a fabulous experience working on 'Uma'. My director and all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and 'Uma' is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I'm very excited about and will always cherish."





'Uma' is directed by Tathagata Singha, produced by Avishek Ghosh, and the film was shot in Kolkata in a start-to-finish schedule with all Covid-19 protocols.