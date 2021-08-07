Silambarasan Re-unites With Gautham Menon, AR Rahman For His Next

Chennai :

Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu has once again joined hands with director Gautham Menon and music composer AR Rahman, for his next film, titled "Vendhu Thanindhathu". The film's first look was revealed on Friday.





The film's banner Vels Film International revealed the first look of the action drama entertainer.





In the first look, Simbu is seen standing in what appears to be a field of burnt crops. He has an intense and exhausted expression as he holds a long stick.





According to the film's team, the film will be dubbed in multiple languages





The said film marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director, and film director trio after hit films "Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa" and "Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada".





Simbu's other upcoming projects include "Pathu Thala" directed by Obelli Krishna and "Corona Kumar" directed by Gokul.