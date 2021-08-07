Oviya Makes A Comeback, To Begin Shooting For Her Next This Month

Chennai :

It has been two years since Oviya took a break from films and went back to her home in Kochi.





While there was no news about her or her acting plans, she posted a few pictures of her in size zero look that went viral on social media a couple of days ago.





Sources close to the actor told DT Next, "She has been listening to quite a few scripts even before the lockdown. Due to COVID her projects couldn't begin immediately. Oviya has signed three projects-- one web series and two films all in which she plays the lead role. The first among them will go on floors in Chennai next week."





The source also told us that the actress utilised the lockdown for her fitness. "She spent quality time on her fitness and has lot a few kgs. In fact, she has been advised not lose more weight," the source added. Official announcement on her projects will be made soon.







