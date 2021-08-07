Vijay’s Beast to have three antagonists

The third schedule of Vijay’s Beast kickstarted in Chennai on Wednesday. The latest buzz we hear about the film is that director Nelson Dilipkumar has roped in three antagonists.
Chennai: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is one of the antagonists in the film that marks his debut in Tamil. Makers are tight-lipped about the other two villains in the film. While Shine has joined the unit sources tell us that the other two villains will join the team in Georgia schedule that will begin in September. Produced by Sun Pictures, Beast has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
Conversations