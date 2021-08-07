STR sheds another 15 kilos for his new film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Chennai :

The announcement was made with the first look poster in which STR is seen standing with a sickle attached to a long stick. He is seen wearing a lungi and a shirt with wooden slippers with a subsiding fire in a jungle in a background. The title, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a reference from Subramaniya Bharathiyar’s poem Agini Kunjondru Kandren. Makers say that it is a tribute to the great Tamil poet on his 100th birth anniversary that falls on September 12. “The film went on floors in Tiruchendur on Friday. Jeyamohan has written the screenplay for the Gautham Menon directorial. The film marks the return of the blockbuster combination of Simbu, Gautham and AR Rahman after Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada,” said a source close to the film unit.





STR, who had already lost around 30 kgs has shed yet another 15 kgs for this film. Gautham Menon, will be moving away from his regular style of filmmaking and will deliver a story set in pastoral backdrop. Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer while Anthony is in charge of editing.