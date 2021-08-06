Sonakshi Sinha has always been 'low-key' about her art

Mumbai :

Sonakshi, whose painting 'Anaaye' that got sold captured flowing lines defining Lord Ganesha, said: "Art has always been a huge part of me that's why this feels even more special. I am an actor, I've made my name in this field of art, which is cinema but this is a whole different ball game and it really feels like I'm making my debut again."





"I've always been quite low-key about my art until very recently," added the self-taught artist.





Sonakshi's passion for art was seen during the lockdown when she shared a sneak peek into her sketches and paintings through her social media feeds.





Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.





Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her web series debut with "Fallen", where she plays a cop and will also be seen in "Bulbul Tarang".