John Cena reveals why he wanted to do 'The Suicide Squad'

Los Angeles :

Cena said: "James Gunn, 100 per cent. I admire him. I admire his work and his ability to tell stories. I was flat out completely impressed with what he did with the Guardians universe, making a group of unknowns not only known, but beloved. I got to meet him and understand his storytelling process even more before we started."





"I didn't care if he was doing a superhero movie, or a period piece, a comedy, a war movie. He'll tell you that The Suicide Squad's probably all three," he added.





Talking about what it was like working with such a diverse ensemble cast, Cena said: "I'd be speaking for James, but I don't think that's done intentionally. I think he just searches out people that are going to help him fulfil his vision. That's a tough question to answer because once again, perspective is everything. I just think that those things should be a given, rather than a luxury."





Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone and Peter Calpadi.



