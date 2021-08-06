Ajith completes 30 years in films, shares a message

Actor Ajith, who is celebrating his 30 years in the film industry, has shared a message with his well-wishers.
Chennai:
The actor shared the message through his publicist Suresh Chandra. The note read: “Fans, haters and neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the love from fans, the hate from the haters and the unbiased views of the neutrals. Live and let live. Unconditional love always!! Ajith Kumar.” (sic)
Mr Ajith Kumar's message on his 30th year in the film industry— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) August 5, 2021
Ajith will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.
