Ajith completes 30 years in films, shares a message

Chennai :

The actor shared the message through his publicist Suresh Chandra. The note read: “Fans, haters and neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the love from fans, the hate from the haters and the unbiased views of the neutrals. Live and let live. Unconditional love always!! Ajith Kumar.” (sic)





Ajith Kumar — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) August 5, 2021





Ajith will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.