Director Selvaraghavan Shares His Terrific New Look For Saani Kaayidham

Chennai :

Director Selvaraghavan has raised the expectations of his fans further, with his new avatar for his upcoming film 'Saani Kaayidam'.





Considered as Director Selvaraghavan's debut as an actor, Saani Kayidham which is directed by Arun Matheswaran had already raised the expectations among Selva's fans. Now the ace director's new avatar for the project has become the talk of the town.





Selvaragavan shared his toned down physique for the project, in his social media handle.









The film is produced by Seven Screen Studios and is reportedly an action-crime drama based on the real-life incidents that happened in the late 80’s. Actress Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space with him.





Saani Kaadhiyam will have a worldwide release in Theatres.