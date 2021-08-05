Dhanush under court radar for failing to disclose profession in plea seeking tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce

Chennai :

Close in the heels of actor Vijay being slammed by the Madras high court for seeking exemption of entry tax for his Rolls Royce imported from London, actor Dhanush who had moved a similar such petition changed tacks and informed the court that he is willing to pay full entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported in 2015.





However, Justice SM Subramaniam before whom the plea came in such regard asked Actor Dhanush to inform by Friday as to why he failed to disclose his profession in the affidavit.





The court also observed that actors may be entitled to file cases against tax demand but they must have paid taxes in full immediately after Supreme Court settled the issue in 2019. It also pointed out that Actors should act as responsible citizens rather than continuing to ply their cars on roads, laid with public money, without paying taxes in full.





Dhanush had approached the court after a Regional Transport Officer had insisted upon a no objection certificate from the Commercial Tax Department before registering the car imported by him. The commercial tax Department, in turn, insisted upon payment of Rs.60.66 lakh towards entry tax as a pre-condition to issuing the NOC. Since then, Dhanush had paid Rs.30.33 Lakhs in 2015 and since then the plea has been pending.